GREAT BARRINGTON — The Great Barrington Police Department will take steps to help the deaf or hard-of-hearing who need substance abuse counseling or assistance in their interaction with police.
Police Chief Paul Storti said Karran Larson, a statewide coordinator for substance use and recovery services for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, will train officers on how to interact with these citizens in both emergencies and other situations.
“With this partnership, we hope to be able to connect her services to other departments across the county and beyond," Storti said in a release. "We are continuing to expand our outreach efforts and encourage any group that would like to begin a conversation to please reach out."
There is no cost to the town for this service.
Police are asking those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to go to the department's website for a card to be displayed in a vehicle's visor, which will make it easier to communicate with officers if they need help or are stopped while driving.
Go to: https://greatbarringtonpolice.com/resources/deaf-or-hard-of-hearing-visor-card/