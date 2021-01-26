GREAT BARRINGTON — New Police Chief Paul Storti will be a guest on "Virtual Coffee with the Town Manager" on Feb. 3.
The monthly event, which is hosted by Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, is open to the public and meeting information can be accessed in the calendar on the town's website. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
“I am planning a series of small-group meetings in the coming months to hear from town residents, business people and community groups, and this is a good way to start the conversations,” Storti said in a release.
The monthly meetings provide local residents an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the town. Previous virtual coffee sessions have led to the installation of hand-sanitizing stations and crosswalk safety improvements downtown.
“It’s been convenient and easy for people to participate, since they can join from their home or office,” Pruhenski said in the release. “It’s also a good way for neighbors to meet each other and connect.”