GREAT BARRINGTON — Four decades of police work marked by "strong leadership and a quiet but forceful personality" comes to an end this week for town Police Chief William Walsh.
Walsh, 64, will officially retire Dec. 24, his birthday, since state law says public safety employees must not work beyond age 65. He signs off amid a flood of well-wishes and gratitude from town and state officials — including Gov. Charlie Baker.
Sgt. Paul Storti will take the helm as interim chief until a seven-member hiring committee chooses Walsh's replacement. Interviews for finalists in the search will be held Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski told the Select Board Monday.
Walsh started out on the force in 1983 and was police chief for most of the time, running a department in this South County hub that now has 17 officers, a 911 dispatch center and holding cells that are also used by other towns.
In recent years Walsh worked to move the department toward a progressive, 21st century style of policing; it is the first force in the Berkshires to be accredited by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
And amid a summer of unrest, riots and criticism of police nationwide after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in May, Walsh began a "reimaging" initiative unveiled this month that has so far included making use-of-force incidents and other data public.
Walsh said the department has "taken concrete steps to enhance responsiveness, transparency and accountability."
He also thanked the town's taxpayers for supporting the police budget over the years and responding to "major asks."
Walsh said he couldn't have done it without his family. "This isn't a job, it's more of a lifestyle," he said.
Board Chairman Stephen Bannon read from a statement that included well-wishes and honors from the Statehouse and from Baker, as well as an acknowledgement of the heavy demands of the work.
"Being a police chief of a small town is a thankless job that consumes your every waking and sleeping moment," Bannon said. Board member Leigh Davis said she is "proud" of the department and officers.
Walsh was police chief when one of his officers convinced Bard College at Simon's Rock student Wayne Lo to surrender after his shooting spree at the college in 1992, and before similar tragic incidents in the U.S.
"It was the first time the department had encountered this kind of violence," Walsh told The Eagle in 2017, noting that town police officers are now trained for such incidents, and the department now has specialized equipment.