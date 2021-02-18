GREAT BARRINGTON — The town's police department has appointed four people and a comfort dog to a Community Outreach Team that will serve as a liaison with community groups and underrepresented citizens.
The team will focus on identifying issues around youth and young adults, homelessness, aging, race and ethnicity, according to a news release. Team members also hope to partner with people whose voices may have been underrepresented.
The five members are officers Andres Huertas, Olivia Cobb, Kris Balestro and his comfort dog Beko, as well Great Barrington Police Department Executive Assistant Cara Becker.
“This team’s emphasis is building trust, understanding, and transparency through two-way conversations so we can learn from each other, as education is our top priority," Police Chief Paul Storti said in the release. "We hope this will bring a better mutual connection between our police and our community.”
The department has already broadened its options for handling emergencies or calls involving addiction and mental health challenges. A part-time mental health professional is on staff, and last year the department added Beko, the comfort dog, to assist on calls involving someone in a stressful encounter.
The department also added "recovery coaches" to its community resources earlier this month.
For more information about the Community Outreach Team, call 413-528-0306.