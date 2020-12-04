GREAT BARRINGTON — The police department has received a grant worth nearly $12,000 to increase traffic enforcement patrols.
The funding will cover five traffic enforcement campaigns in December, April and May, along with two during the summer, according to a news release from the Great Barrington Police Department. The campaigns will target impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding.
The grant, which was awarded by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security's Office of Grants and Research, will also fund training for an accident reconstructionist, which requires six weeks of classroom and field study. The officer who completes that training can present evidence and testify as an expert in cases involving accidents with serious and fatal injuries.
Additionally, the police department has purchased a new speed trailer to gather statistics that will help determine how grant patrols can be most effective.