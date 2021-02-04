GREAT BARRINGTON — Authorities are investigating an incident Wednesday in which racial slurs were allegedly hurled toward a Latina woman.
The incident apparently began as a parking dispute and escalated with remarks directed toward a "Latina female about her nationality," Police Chief Paul Storti told The Eagle, adding that such behavior "will not be tolerated."
Police interviewed the woman after learning of the incident through a Facebook post, said Storti. He noted the aggressor suggested a connection to the police department, which he said in a statement is "absolutely not true."
"They claimed that her husband was a police officer so that drew more attention," he said. "That got my attention. I wanted to make sure it wasn't [connected] to one of our officers or their families."
Storti said that no threats of harm had been made, but in the statement, characterized the speech as "intimidation," and said the department is "here to support all members of our community."
He said he could not release the names of the people involved, nor the location where the episode occurred. He said a complaint had not been filed with police, but the woman who was targeted wrote about it in a Facebook post.
Sgt. Adam Carlotto and Officer Samuel Stolzar contacted the people involved and eventually ruled out the connection to police.
"I didn't want it to build any more steam with incorrect information on social media," Storti said.
He said he sent the police report to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office for review.