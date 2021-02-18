GREAT BARRINGTON — The Bard College at Simon's Rock campus is on lockdown Thursday after an early morning bomb threat.
Police are investigating the threat, made sometime after 7 a.m., and say there currently is no danger to anyone on campus.
"Right now I'm just trying to make sure everybody’s safe over there and that’s priority number one," said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, who could not provide further details on the threat.
At around 8:15 a.m., Storti told The Eagle that police are still investigating, and that he was busy making sure he had officers on scene. The department soon posted about the incident on Facebook, and said more information would be released later.
The incident alarmed the community after a Facebook post about a "rumor" of the threat. One parent said her child had received a message from a resident adviser asking them to remain in their rooms and not go to breakfast or classes.
"A bomb squad is coming to campus to make sure we are safe," the adviser said.
Another commenter said that entrances to the campus off Alford Road have been blocked off.