GREAT BARRINGTON — The chief of the Great Barrington Police Department has scheduled two online conversations in an effort to improve how it can assist members of the local Asian community.
Chief Paul E. Storti said Wednesday that sessions will be held April 21 and April 28 on Zoom.
"We are hoping to gain insight into the challenges of this community locally, and how we can help to better serve them," Storti said.
The chief said the meetings, to which members of the Asian community are invited, are part of his department's effort to "reach out in order to educate ourselves and enrich relationships with community members."
The sessions will be held at 11 a.m. April 21 and 4 p.m.April 28.
Registration is required and space is limited, Storti said. To register, send an email to Cara Becker at cbecker@townofgb.org and include your name and preferred email address.