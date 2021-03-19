GREAT BARRINGTON — In the wake of violence against Asians, town police want members of the local Asian community to know that the department supports them.
And in a statement of support Thursday, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti invited Asian residents to reach out to him "for a conversation of understanding."
“It’s essential for us to continue to build relationships and identify needs so that we have a rapport designed to help foster a deeper dialog," Storti wrote.
He said the department wants to support those who might be living in fear after a shooting at an Atlanta massage parlor in which six out of eight victims were Asian. As the investigation continues, the gunman's motives are still unclear, and law enforcement have not ruled out the possibility that this was a hate crime.
Storti also referred to the increase in attacks on Asians nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began, racism that has been linked to the first infections with the virus having been identified in China.
"Our diverse community is a community to be celebrated. We all have a responsibility to stand up and condemn hate and bigotry," Storti said. "We all must remain steadfast in expanding conversations to unite and enrich our community."
He said police will continue to help make the town a place where all residents feel welcome and safe.
"And where diversity is embraced," he added.