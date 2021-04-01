GREAT BARRINGTON — In addition to signing off on recommended fiscal 2022 spending, town officials Tuesday agreed that the town should fund the construction of public bathrooms at Town Hall, and pay to tarp and board the windows at the deteriorating Housatonic School.
At a joint Finance Committee and Select Board meeting and public hearing, both panels approved a proposed $12.9 million operating budget and $1.2 million in capital requests for fiscal 2022. The operating costs for the coming fiscal year increased by 5.8 percent over the current year, and the proposed capital budget will be about 27 percent less than this year.
Operating increases include wage hikes across several town departments.
Capital requests to be voted on as special articles, and outside the overall capital budget, include about $1.2 million to purchase Dale Culleton’s property and build a public parking lot just above the downtown at Castle Street.
Both boards agreed to increase the capital budget by $100,000 to pay for the construction of a separate building on Town Hall property for public bathrooms.
At annual town meeting, set for June 7 and June 10, voters will have to approve both budgets, as well as the Berkshire Hills Regional School District’s $18.4 million budget, a 4.9 percent increase over this year.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Karen Smith made a plea to the boards to pay for the public bathrooms, saying it’s a desperate need in a town teeming with tourists and families.
“We are a hub for cultural events,” she said. “We want people to come to town, we want people to eat outside.”
Department of Public Works Director Sean VanDeusen told the board that the bathrooms can be designed as part of a larger renovation at Town Hall, a project that is about one year away.
Another town challenge is the former Housatonic School building — its roof is leaking, and windows are a chronic vandalism target — as a redevelopment plan continues to be elusive. Tarping the roof would be too dangerous for town workers, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said in February.
Pruhenski on Tuesday said that residents have made it clear that they want to see the school protected. Officials decided that they will transfer $25,000 from a reserve account to perform the work, which, VanDeusen explained, can’t be done by town workers because it requires special equipment and heightened safety precautions. Because of the cost, the town has to place a formal bid on the work.
“It’s not as simple as just buying some wood and putting it up,” he said.
Officials also are recommending that the town give $25,000 to the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad, after some debate this year over the nonprofit’s financials and handling of money. The group, which is partnering with area towns, initially had requested $112,657 to offset a $200,000 deficit.
Dr. Alec Belman, a board member of the group and an emergency room physician, told town officials that the ambulance squad is planning shifts in its management and operations to bring about “change and stability.”