GREAT BARRINGTON — The town’s Housing Authority Commission Board is continuing to address long-standing moisture and mold problems at Flag Rock Village in Housatonic.
The board voted unanimously Thursday to accept a $41,700 bid — its lowest — from Environmental Restoration LLC to remediate one of the units in the low-income complex after a complaint was filed last summer with the town’s Health Department, and the Board of Health ordered it fixed.
The authority board also approved a suggestion by Chairman James Mercer to inspect all units at Flag Rock for moisture problems to get a baseline before the board insists that the existing air conditioners run continuously in the humid months.
Rich Phair, maintenance supervisor, will get estimates on the cost of the air conditioning to tenants, and the board will decide whether to rebate the costs and install lock boxes so the units can’t be unplugged.
“The biggest issue is getting people to go along with us and run it,” Phair told the board.
The authority, overseen by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, manages more than 100 units for low-income, senior and disabled residents at Flag Rock Village in Housatonic, Dewey Court in Sheffield and Brookside Manor in Great Barrington.
For years, it has struggled with mold-causing moisture in some Flag Rock family units that were built on the side of the mountain.
Several years ago, a grant paid for dehumidifiers and air conditioning for all units.
But, the problem can be traced back to their construction in 1995, Mercer said, when barriers were not placed between the earth and concrete slabs.
Phair said this might not be the case — that he had seen a barrier during work on one unit.
Still, the problems have sparked complaints through the years, as well as one lawsuit, before resurfacing again last summer.
Phair said tenants only need to run the air conditioning units during the humid months to solve the problem. About six years ago, this cost $6 in monthly electricity increases for tenants.
Tina Danzy, the authority’s director, suggested that tenants be given a rebate for these increases. She estimated a total cost for the authority of $1,200 for a $10-per-month increase to tenants during the damp season.
Flag Rock tenant Jackie Sinico said she had recalled a $50- to $60-per-month increase in electricity costs to some tenants about five years ago.
Phair said he would return to the board’s meeting Thursday with new estimates and other information.
Mercer said all meetings going forward would be conducted by Zoom, instead of teleconference, at the request of residents.