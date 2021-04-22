GREAT BARRINGTON — After a judge ruled in December that a trucking firm lawfully is operating off Roger Road, town officials Tuesday voted to formally change a decision that led to a three-year legal battle that landed in state Land Court.
The Zoning Board of Appeals, in a unanimous vote after a public hearing, amended its decision to uphold an April 2018 cease-and-desist order to reflect an agreement between the town and the company, GJO LLC, owned by Gary and Kristen O'Brien.
A slew of restrictions on the company remain — the result of negotiations designed to stop litigation — including a lower weight limit on trucks, and the potential for up to a dozen visits a year by the building inspector.
The move by the town puts an end to long-standing debate about what is and isn't allowed in the residential neighborhood, which once was used for industry, before zoning laws were enacted.
The dust-up began in 2017, when resident Jan Wojcik and others in the Blue Hill Road area east of Stockbridge Road/Route 7 began complaining to the town about early morning jake braking — it also is known as engine braking — by the relentless passage of rumbling trucks, and what one resident called an "industrial siege" by the trucking and landscaping firm.
Building Inspector Edwin May issued a number of cease-and-desist orders, prohibiting all trucking, dumping and transfer at the site, but the issues persisted.
That's because the O'Briens said they were in possession of land on which they had the right to run trucks.
The board upheld the order in an April 2018 decision, which essentially established the prohibitions as law. But, that was overturned in state Land Court, where Judge Jennifer Roberts ruled that the property at 11 Roger Road is protected by the town's bylaws to operate trucks, maintain and store them.
But, not without certain limits that include hours of operation, no jake braking, and storing rather than using snowplows or sanders from the facility. Up to nine trucks are allowed, but none that exceeds 29,000 pounds. It also requires the company to check the road and fix potholes twice a year.
The judge's ruling and restrictions, though, haven't quelled the aggravation of long-vexed neighbors.
"I’m disappointed that the board has let the site continue to disturb our neighborhood, destroy our road and otherwise pollute the local environment," Wojcik said.
But, board Chairwoman Carolyn Ivory said the judge's ruling was the final word.
"I don’t think we were given much choice, since this was an approved activity, and the courts designated that," she said.
Ivory further noted to Wojcik that trucks had been a presence there "long before you had your home."
Blue Hill resident Roger Belanger said the "proof in the pudding" will be enforcement, given a history of breaches.
Board member John Katz said he worries about just that, should the company break the rules.
But, Kristen O'Brien told The Eagle that the company would abide, since the rules were made by it and the town. She said that she and her husband have been cast as "rebels, purposely making trouble," but that the issue always has been about property rights.
"I invested in the property, and I knew my rights and I was going to fight for my rights," she said.