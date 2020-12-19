The Mason Library, with the help of astronomer Rick Costello, is offering a front-row seat for when Jupiter and Saturn align, creating what people call "The Christmas Star."
Costello is allowing people to take a peek through his telescope at the event from the front lawn of the Mason Library at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The Mason Library is reminding people to dress warm, socially distance and wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available and those looking to use the telescope will be asked to sanitize their hands for each telescope use.
A makeup time of 4:40 p.m. on Monday is in place if there are too many clouds on Sunday.