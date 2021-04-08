GREAT BARRINGTON — The town has appointed a new principal assessor.
Ross Vivori of North Adams began working with the town on April 5. He was previously the principal assessor for North Adams and the towns of Clarksburg and Lanesborough.
“Ross will lead the town through a period of transition as we upgrade and convert our assessment software systems and as we change our tax billing from twice-yearly to quarterly,” Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said in a news release. “We welcome Ross to Great Barrington.”
Vivori has over a decade of experience in municipal assessing and holds a bachelor of science in business management from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He is a Massachusetts Accredited Assessor and a member of the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers.
Vivori also serves as vice president of the Berkshire County Assessors Association.