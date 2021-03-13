GREAT BARRINGTON — The town’s chief of police Saturday announced a partnership between the department and the local Family Resource Center.
“This is another great resource that our officers can utilize when interacting with community members. It’s yet another opportunity for our department to connect our residents to programs that are currently in place,” said Police Chief Paul Storti in a statement.
The Great Barrington Family Resource Center, operated by nonprofit Clinical & Support Options, is helmed by Director Jason Godfrey and offers programming to support families and children from birth to 18 years of age, said Storti.
Programs include parenting skills workshops, self-help groups, grandparent’s groups and stress management workshops.
“The Great Barrington Police Department is committed to developing relationships with the many organizations in our area to better serve our community,” the statement said.