GREAT BARRINGTON — A man was rescued Tuesday afternoon after his car plunged into Lake Mansfield.
The man did not appear to be injured but was taken to Fairview Hospital for further evaluation, according to a Facebook post by the Great Barrington Fire Department. His name was not released, but authorities described him as elderly.
It's unclear what caused the car to plunge into the lake. The incident occurred around 2 p.m., and first responders arriving at the lake found a sedan floating about 15 feet from the shore. The car was slowly taking on water, and firefighters deployed an inflatable boat and hooked the car to a wrecker that had been dispatched to the scene.
The man was not in distress, so firefighters decided that the safest way to rescue him was to pull the car to shore. Once the car was out of the water, the man was able to exit the vehicle on his own power.
No oil or gas was spilled from the vehicle, the fire department said.