Hundreds of Moderna vaccine appointments remain unfilled in Pittsfield on Tuesday.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

More than 1,800 appointments remain open for clinics this week at the county's three major public vaccination sites.

That includes around 600 slots for a Berkshire Community College clinic that begins on 2 p.m. Tuesday. The clinic ends at 6:45 p.m. 

Appointments are also available at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center in North Adams and W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington.

Find clinic slots at maimmunizations.org and visit The Eagle's FAQs or getvaccinatedberkshires.org for more information. 

