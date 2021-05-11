GREAT BARRINGTON — A new outdoor interpretive display at the Clinton Church Restoration project site highlights the contributions of African Americans to the Berkshires and explains the vision for a cultural center that is being developed there.
The eight-panel kiosk is the product of a collaboration between Clinton Church Restoration and the UMass Amherst Public History Program.
“We are very pleased to help Clinton Church Restoration bring the story of this historic church and congregation to the public,” David Glassberg, a professor at UMass Amherst who serves on the nonprofit’s advisory board, said in a news release. “The exhibit's handsome look and innovative design nicely complements its educational quality and value.”
The research and writing for the interpretive panels was conducted by graduate students enrolled in Glassberg’s Museum and Historic Site Interpretation class during the 2018-19 academic year.
The exhibit, titled “Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church: A Sustainable Future for a Historic Church,” highlights prominent African Americans in the Berkshires, the relationship between W.E.B. Du Bois and church’s founding congregation, and the centrality of the Black church in the civil rights struggle and everyday community life.
Another part of the exhibit is dedicated to the Rev. Esther Dozier, the first female pastor of Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church. Dozier was "a beloved community leader who was at the forefront of regional efforts to celebrate Black history and the legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois," the release stated.
Clinton Church Restoration was formed in 2016 to save the roof of the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church, which was built in 1886-87 at 9 Elm St. in downtown Great Barrington.
For more information on the project, visit clintonchurchrestoration.org.