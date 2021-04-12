GREAT BARRINGTON — Former Fire Chief Harry Jennings, who served the town's department for 38 years and inspired generations of firefighters, died Monday morning after a 10-year battle with cancer.
Town officials remembered Jennings for his commitment to the community and the fire department.
"Harry was a big-hearted fire chief and town resident, and he was truly devoted to our community," Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, who served as a volunteer firefighter with Jennings, said in a news release. "He was determined not to retire until the town approved and constructed a new, 21st century fire station on State Road. For that legacy and so much more, the town will always be grateful. We wish the Jennings family comfort and sympathy during this time of loss."
The town has lowered flags to half-mast in honor of Jennings, who was chief from 2001 to 2012, when he retired due to health issues. Current Fire Chief Charlie Burger called Jennings a talented incident commander and tireless advocate to the department and community.
"His biggest achievements as chief were overseeing the construction of a new first station designed to serve the town for 50-100 years, advocating for the best training for Berkshire County, building a solid fire prevention program, and developing the next generation of firefighters," Burger said. "Chief Jennings will be missed but his legacy will live on. Great Barrington was blessed to have him."
The Great Barrington Fire Department released a lengthy statement on Facebook about Jennings, saying he was a true hero who gave more than town residents will ever know.
"Harry left this world knowing that his time here was done, he had fulfilled all that he was put here to do, and he had trained and left behind a team of professionals to carry his legacy forward without waiver," the statement read.
"It is now that 53 is 10-8. Chief — may God bless you and may you look over all of us with pride and protection to keep us safe."