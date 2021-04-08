NORTH ADAMS — A school bus carrying Greylock Elementary School students was involved in a minor crash along Route 2 on Thursday afternoon.
Two students were taken to a hospital as a precaution, North Adams Police told The Eagle. There were 22 students on the bus.
The accident, about 3 p.m., took place near Greylock Works, and police said there were three vehicles involved.
A black Subaru turned off Protection Avenue and onto State Road just ahead of a red Jeep, according to police Lt. Anthony Beverly. The driver of the Jeep, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the Subaru but was unable to do so, police said, and the two vehicles collided.
"As a result of that collision, one of the vehicles, I believe the red Jeep, got deflected off and ran into the front of the school bus," Beverly said.
Police did not know why the Subaru driver had turned off Protection as the Jeep was approaching.
"Everyone worked together in a scene quite chaotic," Beverly said. "With a bus full of children, and a crash on a main road, at rush hour. We pretty much had everything taken care of in 45 or 50 minutes."
The Jeep and Subaru were towed from the scene. The driver of the Jeep also was taken to a hospital.
School district leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Westbound traffic briefly was detoured down Roberts Drive, and the scene had been cleared by 4:15 p.m.