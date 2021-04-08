School bus accident in North Adams

A school bus carrying students from Greylock Elementary School in North Adams was involved in a crash with a Jeep on Thursday afternoon, as it was traveling east on State Road in North Adams, near Protection Avenue. Another vehicle also was involved.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — A school bus carrying Greylock Elementary School students was involved in a minor crash along Route 2 on Thursday afternoon.

Two students were taken to a hospital as a precaution, North Adams Police told The Eagle. There were 22 students on the bus.

The accident, about 3 p.m., took place near Greylock Works, and police said there were three vehicles involved. 

A black Subaru turned off Protection Avenue and onto State Road just ahead of a red Jeep, according to police Lt. Anthony Beverly. The driver of the Jeep, traveling westbound, tried to avoid the Subaru but was unable to do so, police said, and the two vehicles collided. 

"As a result of that collision, one of the vehicles, I believe the red Jeep, got deflected off and ran into the front of the school bus," Beverly said. 

Police did not know why the Subaru driver had turned off Protection as the Jeep was approaching.

"Everyone worked together in a scene quite chaotic," Beverly said. "With a bus full of children, and a crash on a main road, at rush hour. We pretty much had everything taken care of in 45 or 50 minutes."

The Jeep and Subaru were towed from the scene. The driver of the Jeep also was taken to a hospital.

School district leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Westbound traffic briefly was detoured down Roberts Drive, and the scene had been cleared by 4:15 p.m. 

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.