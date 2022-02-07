Grier Horner, a longtime Eagle journalist and prolific painter, dies at 86

PITTSFIELD — Asked by an interviewer in 1993 what he liked best about his work as a newspaper reporter and editor, Grier Horner described it as “one of the greatest jobs for someone who doesn’t have a great attention span. Something exciting happens today and two days later, it’s something else coming up fresh.”
The frantic pace of what has come to be called the “news cycle,” and a steadfast commitment to helping people understand their times and their communities, kept Grier happily engaged for 35 years, 28 of them at this newspaper.
He retired in June 1993, and devoted his powerful creative and intellectual energies to the visual arts. He was a prolific painter: “Runway,” a show of his recent work, is mounted at Berkshire Community College. He also was the proprietor of a popular blog, “Portrait of the Artist as an Old Man.”
Accomplished as he was, he engendered respect, but it was rare for anyone meeting him for the first time to come away from the encounter feeling obliged to call him Mr. Horner. Indeed, the title almost sounds dissonant. To his many friends, colleagues and acquaintances, he was always Grier.
Early on Monday, with his family at his side, Winfield Grier Horner IV died from injuries suffered in a recent fall at his home in Pittsfield. He was 86.
He leaves his wife, the former Barbara "Babbie" Clary — they were married April 16, 1960, in Tarrytown, N.Y.; three children, Shannon Nichols, of Pittsfield, Eric Horner, of Auburn, N.H., and Michael Horner, of Lake Charles, La., and five grandchildren. Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wellington-Dwyer Funeral Home on East Street in Pittsfield.
During Grier’s tenure at the paper, The Eagle’s readers were beneficiaries of the breadth of his interests, his honesty, his empathy with the plight of others, his sense of fairness and his straight-from-the-shoulder writing style. As a reporter covering Pittsfield city government and the business beat, he never pulled a punch in print; prevarication withered before his discerning editor’s eye.
He took a collaborative approach to the delicate task of editing. He’d invite a reporter to a chair at his desk to observe changes he’d made or was contemplating, and to discuss his reasoning.
“Hey. Nice story. I’ve got it up here. I’ve made a few changes. Want to come take a look and see what you think?”
Almost invariably, the changes wrought improvements, and the reporter would leave feeling splendid.
Clarence Fanto, former Sunday editor and managing editor of The Eagle, recalled Grier’s ability to establish “rapport with folks from all walks of life, from hospital, bank and university executives to students and young people embarking on their life’s work.”
Grier inspired his colleagues to do their best work.
“He was the heart, soul and brains of the paper for many years and had a kind, generous temperament,” Fanto said of his friend of 35 years’ standing.
Grier’s page layouts foreshadowed his post-retirement career. They were characteristically stark, powerful visual magnets that drew and held readers’ attention. The layouts, which featured painstakingly chosen typefaces and “odd” column width measurements, originated on a photocopier over which Grier labored, sometimes for hours, wielding black and red Flair pens, scissors, Scotch tape and a ruler. Between bursts of inspiration, he swiped cookies from a composing room foreman’s “secret” drawer.
“Those layouts ... ” former compositor Dan Boino recalled in 1993. “I’d have to keep calling him [in the newsroom] all night to work them out.”
Grier, a native of New York City who grew up in the Hudson River Valley community of Tarrytown, was born June 30, 1935, son of Winfield G. Horner III and Elizabeth Hall Horner. He graduated from Brown University in 1957 and worked at newspapers including, for four years, The [North Adams] Transcript. He came to The Eagle in 1965.
Babbie, his high school sweetheart and a registered nurse, took a job at Berkshire Medical Center.
Several years after joining The Eagle’s reporting staff, Grier secured a six-month journalism fellowship at Stanford University. Having concluded that Eagle reporters were underpaid, he recalled, he raised the issue in a “friendly letter” to The Eagle’s late editor and publisher, Lawrence K. “Pete” Miller, and proposed the formation of an in-house union at the paper.
On his return from California, Grier organized the Eagle News Association, work that displeased some senior managers. Donald Miller, Lawrence Miller’s brother and the company’s chief financial officer, “wouldn’t speak to me,” Grier later recalled.
Ultimately, the association formally was recognized by the company “and Pete held no grudge.”
On March 27, 1978, a state law requiring doctors, teachers, social workers and other “mandated reporters” to notify authorities of suspected child abuse took effect.
Sponsored by the late state Sen. John Fitzpatrick, of Stockbridge, and state Rep. Dennis Duffin, of Lenox, the legislation came about in no small part as a result of Grier’s reporting on the case of 4-year-old Walter Gerwaski III, of Pittsfield. The boy was being beaten by his stepfather and died in late 1975. The stepfather, Calvin T. Cadwell, was convicted of second-degree murder.
Grier’s series of stories, which were nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, detailed the failures of the state social service system to follow through on the boy’s day care teacher’s report of suspected abuse.
Apart from his mastery of journalism, Grier’s talents and enthusiasms extended in many directions: bicycling (he thought nothing of pedaling through 100-mile-plus excursions), cooking (his jambalaya was nothing short of superb), small-boat sailing and painting.
“To me, painting is magic performed not with a wand but with a brush,” he once said.
As fine a writer as Grier was, he was hopeless at spelling. He freely admitted this and offered no excuses to counter the razzing he got for being the editor who can’t spell.
Late one night, with deadline looming, Grier was struggling with a headline over a story about then-North Adams Mayor John Barrett III and his often-bitter negotiations with the city’s police union.
Desperate to fill the (odd-measure) column with a double-deck headline that conveyed the mayor’s determination to prevail, Grier settled on folding the expression “going for the jugular” into the headline.
What he intended to refer to was a vein in the neck. What he got was a pain in the neck: He wrote “juggler.” Spell check passed it, and nobody caught it.
If switchboards still lit up, The Eagle’s would have been ablaze the following morning; Grier occasionally was ribbed about the incident for years afterward. He never minded.
A verse by Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet, might stand as an invitation to Grier’s admirers.
“Out beyond ideas, of right-doing and wrongdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”