Grieving a lost loved one is hard enough on its own, but doing so in the public eye brings other challenges.
Viewers throughout Berkshire County and beyond watched a nationally televised ceremony Tuesday for William “Billy” Evans, a U.S. Capitol Police officer and North Adams native who died April 2, after an attacker drove a car into Evans and another officer.
President Joe Biden eulogized Evans, with many other high-profile officials in attendance alongside Evans’ family. Online, several people remarked on the ceremony.
Depending on the circumstances, that level of publicity and media attention either could help or hurt the grieving process, two psychotherapists who provide grief counseling told The Eagle.
“I could see how you’d get many more reminders of it if you have the news on, so, for this family, it must just be extra horrifying,” said Milton Silverstein, a licensed psychologist who provides psychotherapy in Lenox. “Not that they need reminders, but it’s probably going to be talked about for quite a while.”
On the other hand, receiving widespread expressions of support could provide needed validation to those grieving, he added.
“If someone is getting enough support and coping and healing, knowing that other people care and are affected, I can see how that could be helpful to some degree," Silverstein said. "What makes trauma so much harder to heal from is when you feel alone in it.”
In the context of tense political divisions, the possibility that some people could use Evans’ death to communicate a political message could be especially harmful to grieving, said Gail Zinberg, a licensed independent clinical social worker who provides psychotherapy in Pittsfield.
“There are a lot of people who just take information and form opinions, filter it and turn something tragic into an opportunity to espouse a political view, which is a terrible thing,” said Zinberg, who also is a certified mindfulness-based stress-reduction teacher. “I think that when people are busy pushing some political message, a story can be told by people who don’t know and don’t really feel it on a personal level.”
Some charged that a Saturday event in North Adams was a political event to undermine Black Lives Matter. The organizer dropped the tie to Evans after North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard expressed concerns with the timing of the event, citing the Evans family’s request for privacy.
Zinberg added that while she hopes attention can lead to an outpouring of support, there is “also a danger of what happens outside of really supportive, caring communities.”
“Once information is out in the public, there’s no more control and privacy,” Zinberg said. “In the news, it can be a free-for-all.”
The circumstances by which Evans died — by seemingly intentional physical violence — also could complicate grieving, Silverstein and Zinberg said.
Police did not determine a motive for Noah Green, who jumped out with a knife after driving a car into Evans and the other officer, who is recovering. Green, whom an officer shot and killed after police said he did not respond to verbal commands, struggled with mental health issues such as hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.
“This is rooted in someone’s choice ... so, there’s quite a bit of anger in addition to horror and sadness from loss,” Silverstein said. “I think that makes trauma even harder to heal from.”
The element of physical violence, Zinberg added, can, for those grieving, drive home a feeling that “we are not safe.”
While there is at once a need for more kindness at a time when many people are hurting, Zinberg said, it also sometimes is necessary for people to show themselves compassion — including, if it’s felt to be necessary, to turn off the news.
“If you’re on an airplane and the cabin loses pressure, even before putting a mask on an infant child or elderly parent, you’re told to put it on yourself because you’re going to be of no use to anyone else if you’re going to succumb,” Zinberg said.
“Although it can be necessary, people very often feel guilty about saying, ‘Oh, I need to take care of myself here.’ ”
Staff writer Francesca Paris contributed to this report.