PITTSFIELD — A midday house fire on Sunday served as a reminder to practice safe outdoor grilling in the warmer weather.
At 3:36 p.m., the Pittsfield fire department responded to a fire outside a home at 14 Windsor Ave. Firefighters arrived to find the homeowner using a garden house to douse the flames that were on the side of the building extending to the interior of the attic, according to fire officials.
Firefighters needed an hour to ensure the fire was completely out, as embers had worked there way into an extra wall and ceiling where the fire began.
No one was hurt and fire officials deemed the fire accidental due to the homeowner cooking too close to the house.
The fire prompted officials to issue several key reminders for safe outdoor grilling:
— Grills must be 10-feet from the side of a building unless the manufacturer’s instructions say it can be closer.
— Grills cannot be used on a porch, balcony or deck with a roof, overhang or wall
— Grills can only be used on open first floor porches, decks or patios if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or the porch is at ground level.
— Grills cannot be used on fire escapes.
— Place grills away from the house and deck railings.
— Make sure grills are not underneath overhanging branches.