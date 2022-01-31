Group officially purchases historic Store at Five Corners. Finding an operator is next task

WILLIAMSTOWN — A nonprofit group that formed late last year to purchase and maintain the historic Store at Five Corners has officially acquired the property on New Ashford Road, and will now focus on finding someone to operate it.
The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association officially closed on the sale Friday, purchasing the property for $400,000 from former owner Franklin Lewis, according to the nonprofit’s president, Karen Charbonneau. Lewis, who lives in the state of Florida, had owned the property since 2009. The store has been closed since July 2020.
The group is currently accepting applications from those interested in operating the store. An application packet is posted on the group’s website, https://storeatfivecorners.org/application/. Those interested should submit their completed applications by March 1.
“We’ll start interviewing right after that,” Charbonneau said, referring to the March 1 deadline. “We’re hoping that we will be able to open the store late spring or early summer. That’s the goal.”
Some interested parties had approached the group before the sale was finalized, and another expressed an interest after the sale closed, but “we don’t have any real applications yet,” Charbonneau said on Monday.
“We’d like someone who is welcoming and friendly and experienced in the hospitality field, has experience running a market or a restaurant and has an awareness of what’s involved with ordering,” she said. “It will be this person’s business so they will be hiring staff and paying staff and ordering whatever will be offered in the store. Our responsibility is to maintain the building. The operator is responsible for the business.”
The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association is now more than halfway toward achieving its overall goal of raising between $1.2 million and $1.5 million to establish an endowment to pay for both immediate repairs and long-term capital projects for the store.
The group has also applied for Community Preservation Act funds through the Williamstown Community Preservation Commission to pay for priority repairs. The store’s location at the intersections of routes 7 and 43 in South Williamstown is in a historic district. There has been a store on the site since 1770, but the current structure dates back to 1830.
She said the bids for repairs that the group has received so far range between $75,000 and $100,000.
“The rest of the money is for an endowment that we’re going to invest and draw interest annually on for repairs,” Charbonneau said.
The six board members in the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association also make up the board of the South Williamstown Community Association, which, in 2012, had asked the town for help in purchasing the store and running it as a nonprofit.