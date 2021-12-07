WILLIAMSTOWN — A newly formed nonprofit group interested in reviving the iconic Store at Five Corners has finalized a purchase and sales agreement with current owner Franklin Lewis and has set a closing date for late January.
"I'm thrilled that we've been able to work so collaboratively with the owner to achieve this result and pave the way to reviving the store and keep it thriving for many years to come," said Karen Charbonneau of Williamstown, the president of the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association Inc.
The Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association was formed to purchase the closed store from Lewis, find an operator to lease it from them, and create an endowment that will allow the store to keep operating in the future. The Store at Five Corners, whose origins date back to a tavern that stood on the site in 1770, has been closed since July 2020 due to the economic upheavals associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis has owned the store since 2009.
With the purchase and sales agreement finalized, the group's goal now is to raise between $1.2 million and $1.5 million by the end of next month to cover the purchase price, perform any building repairs that are needed for the store to open, and establish the long-term endowment, which is intended to fund any ongoing capital expenses, maintenance and repairs. The group has launched a community fundraising drive to achieve those goals.
"Based on the immediate outpouring of support, and commitment of substantial funds from numerous community members — even before we've launched any formal fundraising efforts — we decided to go ahead and commit to purchasing the store," Charbonneau said. "We certainly have a lot of work ahead of us to reach our $1.2 to $1.5 million goal, but this is an important effort that we're sure people in the Berkshires and beyond will embrace."
The South Williamstown Community Association is acting as the Stewardship Association's fiscal sponsor until the new group completes the process of becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To donate, volunteer or learn more go to store@fivecorners.org or email info@storeatfivecorners.org.