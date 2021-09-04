LEE — Former state Sen. Ben Downing, a candidate for Massachusetts governor, plans to release his “Transit For All” transportation policy proposal next week.
Downing will outline his transportation plan during a two-week tour, which includes a Wednesday event in Lee. His visit to Morgan House at 33 Main St. will run from 5 to 7 p.m., and those interested can find out more or sign up at tinyurl.com/4edjf6u7 to participate virtually.
The Great Barrington-based The Train Campaign will co-host a keynote discussion in Lee.
Downing, who grew up in Pittsfield, announced his candidacy in February and since has released climate, anti-poverty and child care policy plans.
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and political theorist Danielle Allen have entered the race for the Democratic nomination in 2022. Attorney General Maura Healey has said she will decide “by the fall” whether to run for governor.
On the Republican side, two-term Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to say whether he intends to seek reelection.
Primary elections are scheduled for September 2022.