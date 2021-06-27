WILLIAMSTOWN — The house is almost a home.
The Northern Berkshire Habitat for Humanity project to build a house that is affordable to a family with a lower income is nearly complete. Project Manager Paul Austin said the job should be finished in July, after a delay of nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Work started in June 2019, with the expectation that it would be done in summer 2020. But, work stopped for three months when the emergency shutdown in Massachusetts occurred and after that safety protocols limited the number of people who could be in the space.
The pandemic also caused complications because of shortages, leading to a switch in materials, in some cases.
But, now the work is nearly done. All that is left is to install the appliances and furnace/water heater, the first-story flooring and lighting fixtures. A bit of trim here, some more paint in spots there, and that would be it.
The two-story, three-bedroom house at Cole Avenue and Maple Street is about 1,100 square feet. It was built entirely by local volunteers, aside from a few tasks that had to be handled by licensed tradesmen.
“We have great volunteers,” Austin said. “We’re very fortunate to have them.”
The house is insulated by 18 inches of blown-in cellulose in the exterior walls and has double-pane windows. The combined furnace/water heater unit is a highly efficient new approach.
The volunteer crew of eight people works Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays — about nine hours each week.
Once the project is done, Austin said he is stepping down after nearly two decades volunteering. Once another project manager is found, another house will start to be built, next door to the house that is being finished. Austin said the hope is to start on that one this summer.