When: 6 p.m. Monday, May3
Where: JJ’s Lodge, Jiminy Peak, Corey Road, Hancock
With a proposed budget that sticks to spending levels, the annual town meeting is set for JJ’s Lodge at Jiminy Peak because the elementary school auditorium, which usually houses the meeting, has been repurposed as classroom space.
Proposed spending: The town is seeking to authorize $57,912 in salaries for elected and appointed town officials, and another $71,840 for public safety expenses. For health insurance, attorneys, interest and unemployment compensation, the town has proposed spending $98,384.
Proposed job expansions: One proposal asks the Board of Selectmen be permitted to appoint one or more of its members as Superintendent of Streets, Chief of Police and Special Police “to be employed where necessary to meet pressing needs; provide material and services to the town, or to take any other action thereon.”
New service: Voters will also be asked if the town will permit the Board of Health to appoint an Animal Control Officer, who will also act as Animal Inspector and Dog Officer.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: Town — $2,530,219
Total includes the proposed school budget — $1,955,564
LINE ITEMS
$113,834: For highway maintenance, street lights and winter roads
$3,500: For operating expenses of the Council on Aging
$2,500: For the Land Purchase Stabilization fund
— Scott Stafford, The Berkshire Eagle