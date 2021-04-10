PITTSFIELD — Linda Johnson has been appointed curator and Brenda Lynch director of development at Hancock Shaker Village. Director of development is a newly created position.
Johnson, who will oversee Hancock Shaker Village’s 22,000-object collection, has been a professor in the department of art and art history at the University of Michigan since 2014, and an adjunct professor in art history and material culture at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
She previously held curatorial positions in the Department of American Paintings and Sculpture at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oakland University and a Master of Arts and doctorate in American studies and art history from Michigan State University.
Lynch previously served as director of museum advancement for the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Lynch, a seasoned fundraising professional with 20 years of experience in strategic planning and advancement, also has served as the director of development at The Kildonan School, Indian Mountain School and Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Her work in marketing includes implementing marketing programs and strategic planning at Clinique, Chanel and Steuben, a division of Corning.