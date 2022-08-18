Hancock Shaker Village appoints Nathaniel Silver as new executive director/CEO

PITTSFIELD — After a four-month search, Hancock Shaker Village has named a new executive director and CEO.

Nathaniel Silver will assume his new position Sept. 19. He comes to the Berkshires after working at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, where he served as the William and Lia Poorvu Curator of the Collection and Division Head.

He was responsible for collections, conservation, publications and archives at the Gardner.

“He will be an inspirational leader who has curated marvelous exhibitions at the Gardner and is coming to the Village during an exciting time when our own dynamic programming is gaining momentum," Diane Eshleman, chair of the Hancock Shaker Village board of trustees, said in a news release.

Before joining the Gardner, Silver worked for three years at The Frick Collection in New York City, where his exhibition "Piero della Francesca in America" earned international recognition, according to the release.

“I am thrilled to join Hancock Shaker Village at such an exciting time," Silver said. "Like the Gardner, the Village is a work of art in its entirety with a deep commitment to serving its community and resulted from the vision of a woman ahead of her time.

"The Shakers left a uniquely American legacy of equity and sustainability that resonates profoundly today and inspires every aspect of the Village’s dynamic public program. I look forward to working with the staff, to building on these incredible successes, and to shaping a vibrant future together.”

Executive Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson will remain in her position through Sept. 16.