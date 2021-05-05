HANCOCK — Hancock voters will cast their ballots in a tent outside town hall Monday, as the annual election takes place from noon to 6 p.m.
The only contested race is for two, three-year seats on the Hancock School Committee. Long-time incumbents Mark Gaskill and Patty Bishop declined to run again. Three newcomers are running for two seats: Scott Burdick, Elizabeth Kryskow and Cahill LeBarron.
In other races, Donald Rancatti is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Two candidates are looking to fill two, three-year terms on the Planning Board: incumbents Christie Moran and Barbara Markessinis. Felicity Cassavaugh is running unopposed for three years as town assessor.
Incumbent John Quimby is running for three years on the Board of Health and Wendy Kipp is running for two years on that panel.
Incumbent Brian Fairbank is running for re-election as Town Meeting moderator and incumbent Connie Chase is running for re-election as library trustee, a three-year term. Sharon Hyde is running for a two-year term on the Finance Committee.
Hancock Town Clerk Linda Burdick declined to run for re-election to the Finance Committee and for town assessor, after serving 14 years in that role.
“I will be 75 this next year and I retired back at 65,” she said. “As I wear way too many hats, I needed to retire from finance. I have six great-grandchildren whom I want to enjoy before I'm too old to do so.”
She said she is “burned out” from her job as assessor. She also noted she is not likely to run again for town clerk in 2022.
Nobody filed for open seats on the Finance Committee and Cemetery Committee.