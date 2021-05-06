HANCOCK — Town meeting voters grappled this week with a proposed school budget for 2022, trying to find enough resources to support a special education student who needs to travel to a school in Connecticut for the proper educational support.
According to Hancock town meeting Moderator Brian Fairbank, everything else was passed Monday without much debate during the annual gathering, held in JJ’s Lodge at Jiminy Peak.
The school budget was a different story.
Fairbank noted that the cost of providing for the student’s needs would be about $375,000. With $226,000 of the cost reimbursed by the state, as well as additional $50,000 from the state, that leaves Hancock with a cost of about $100,000 to its school budget.
After lengthy discussion among the 70 attendees, Alex Kastrinakis, chairman of the School Committee, offered to reduce the school budget proposal of $1.95 million to $1.88 million.
Further discussion ensued, and after about 45 minutes voters passed the newly proposed budget, leaving the town with an annual budget of about $2.45 million for fiscal 2022, which reduced the budget increase from 8 percent to 4 percent.
Also authorized at the meeting was $57,912 in salaries for elected and appointed town officials and $71,840 for public safety expenses. For health insurance, attorneys, interest and unemployment compensation, the town agreed to spend $98,384.
Other authorized spending included $113,834 for highway maintenance, streetlights and winter roads; $3,500 for operating expenses of the Council on Aging; and $2,500 for the Land Purchase Stabilization fund.