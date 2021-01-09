Following her final year at Westfield High School, Montgomery native and Hannah Long was unsure what the future would hold following graduation in 2015.
After a year of waitressing at a Vietnamese restaurant, Long's family moved to Becket in 2017.
"I had no clue what I wanted to do, I felt like I was in limbo," said Long of her career path. "That is when my parents introduced me to the College Internship Program."
Located in Lee, the College Internship Program, or CIP of the Berkshires, has been preparing young adults on the autism spectrum and with ADHD and learning differences for success since 1984.
Long, who was skeptical at first, has suffered from separation anxiety since she was young. However, the Christmas spirit was just what she needed to make the jump and join the program in January of 2018.
"It was a heartwarming Christmas that year," Long said. "I received things for my future apartment and pictures of my family. It felt like the gifts were more meaningful — I was going to be independent."
Long's first hurdle came just a week after joining CIP Berkshire in January — a death in the family.
"My first turmoil," Long said. "It was a big depressing moment. I never had self confidence and that was a big talk I had with myself. It was the start of my butterfly transformation, but it was very slow."
"You are on your own, it is OK to ask for help," she told herself. "It is OK to be sad and it is OK to be alone."
Despite taking time to break out of her cocoon, the "transformation" did happen.
"She really began to trust the program," said Jenna Knauss, a program director at Berkshire CIP. "We really value the staff-to-student relationship. We don't tell students what to do, but offer the opportunity to take ownership."
While Lee is home of the flagship Berkshire CIP program, campuses are located in Melbourne Fla., Bloomington, Ind., Berkeley, Calif. and Long Beach, Calif.
There are roughly 30 students enrolled at the Lee campus and most aren't Berkshire County residents, but come to the area and make the decision to call it home.
"We have a step-down program called graduate living community, where students make the Berkshires their home," Knauss said. "Graduates have access to weekly advising and life coach sessions. Sometimes students stay connected with a therapist through the program.
"Most of us need some sort of support team in our life."
Graduates become members of the community by working at grocery stores, restaurants and in assisted living facilities. For Long, she became a certified nursing assistant, which prepared her tackle the coronavirus at home.
Her father, Dwayne Long, is immunosuppressed and is overcoming an up-hill battle to defeat the virus.
"My whole family got the virus and seeing my dad go through what he did shaped what I did," Long said. "I had to work full time and do grocery shopping, it was a struggle. I was living in hotels and couldn't go home because my family was dealing with the virus."
Long's fight to overcome adversity is often highlighted by Knauss and CIP of the Berkshires.
"Part of the reason we talk about her is the amount of growth we seen," Knauss said. "When she came in, compared to her last day is remarkable. The resilience and determination she has shown is inspiring.
"The real success is that she found what she wanted to do and believed in herself enough to do it."
Long's father recovered from the virus, but it wasn't the only challenge that the pandemic presented. Long was laid off from her job as a CNA and was unemployed for two months.
Much like her previous challenges, though, Long was confident and knew she was ready for the challenge.
"I know I can get through anything with the power of my voice and I feel like it is making a big difference in my life," Long said. "I started a new job on December and I am happy to be an essential worker again."
The caterpillar that couldn't find its voice had completed her transformation and, most importantly, was out of her cocoon.
"I learned to trust people," Long said. "[If I could talk to myself following high school] I would tell myself to buckle up.
"The ride will be tough, but the view will be great — don't ever keep your eyes closed."