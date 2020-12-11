PITTSFIELD — Looking for a cool way to celebrate Hanukkah? How about watching a master ice carver sculpt a giant menorah.
That will be the centerpiece of Sunday's "Fire on Ice" celebration in the parking lot across from the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at 196 South St. in Pittsfield.
The socially distant event will begin at 4 pm. and feature the ice carving exhibition by Charles Jones. The menorah will then be lit to mark the fourth night of the holiday.
“The purpose of this event is to bring the community together for Chanukah,” said Rabbi Levi Volovik, executive director at Chabad of the Berkshires, in a release. “Chanukah is a holiday of light and freedom, where few overcame the many, and light triumphed over darkness."
The event, which is hosted by Chabad of the Berkshires, will include hot drinks, free raffles and prices, fresh hot fried doughnuts and latkes, dreidels and chocolate gelt. Heaters and tents will be set up for the event and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols will be followed.
For information, visit Jewishberkshires.org or call 413-499-9899.