In race for Berkshire District Attorney, donations to Timothy Shugrue outnumber DA Andrea Harrington 2 to 1

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire District Attorney candidate Timothy Shugrue’s campaign finances outpace incumbent DA Andrea Harrington’s campaign finances by a ratio of about 2 to 1.

That data comes from the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, which hosts a trove of information on the county’s best funded primary contest.

Individual donations to Shugrue’s campaign now number $78,935, not including a $25,010 loan the candidate wrote to his campaign in April to kick off donations. Donations to Harrington’s campaign total about $37,258, not including a $7,000 recent loan Harrington made to her campaign.

Shugrue, a local defense attorney, is outspending Harrington in the district attorney campaigns as well.

From April — when Shugrue began reporting contributions and expenditures — to August, his campaign spent about $34,662, or about a third of the funds he’s raised in this election cycle.

Harrington reported about $13,425 in expenditures in that period and about $8,972 between the start of the year and April. That brings the district attorney’s total use of funds to about half of what she’s raised since the start of the year.

Having trouble viewing this chart? Visit this coverage at berkshireeagle.com.

Who are the donors?

To date, 478 people have contributed to the Shugrue campaign and 135 to the Harrington campaign. For both candidates, that support has a strong home base in Berkshire County, with 87 percent of Shugrue’s donors and 67 percent of Harrington’s donors listing a a county residence on their donation information.

When it comes to out-of-state donations, Shugrue and Harrington have produced almost equal support. Shugrue reported $4,000 in contributions from 21 donors. Harrington has reported $3,570 in donations from 13 donors.

Data from the office shows that when it comes to the money game, Pittsfield appears to be a stronghold for Shugrue. More than 230 residents of the county’s largest city have donated money to the Shugrue campaign. Seventeen Pittsfielders have contributed to Harrington’s campaign.

Having trouble viewing this chart? Visit this coverage at berkshireeagle.com.

Throughout the campaign, Shugrue has touted his connections with the county’s legal and law enforcement community. The donor information backs Shugrue's claims.

Nearly 70 attorneys, police officers, probation officers, paralegals, and judges have contributed to Shugrue’s campaign, including those who are both active and retired. Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler is among them.

Harrington has received donations from 24 attorneys, including former Gov. Deval Patrick, former Attorney General Scott Harsbarger and Governor's Council candidate Jeffrey Morneau.

None of Harrington’s donors were listed as police officers or probation officers.

Where’s the money going?

Consultants have been the big ticket spend for both campaigns. Shugrue paid CK Strategies LLC of Boston just over $15,000 in June. Harrington has put money toward work with two Boston-based campaign finance firms, DLM Strategies ($8,000) and Chick Montana Group (about $3,600).

The remainder of Shugrue’s spending has gone to lawn signs ($7,251), bulk mailing ($3,209), food for campaign events ($2,750) and the rental of headquarter space ($1,500). The Harrington campaign’s other expenditures cover a range of low-level costs related to sign printing, donation processing fees and email campaigns.