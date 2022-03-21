DA Harrington to speak at legislative briefing on proposal to raise adult prosecution age to 21

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will speak at a Wednesday legislative briefing in support of ending automatic adult prosecution of people aged 18 to 20.
Attendees can register at tinyurl.com/RtA21Briefing for the Zoom briefing, which begins at 2 p.m. Harrington is one of several law enforcement and criminal justice figures who will speak.
State Sen. Brendan Crighton and state Reps. James O’Day and Kay Khan introduced legislation that would keep people in juvenile court until their 21st birthday, except people facing the most serious charges.
People between ages 18 and 20 have the highest recidivism rate in the adult system, according to a news release from the Raise the Age Massachusetts campaign.