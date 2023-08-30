PITTSFIELD – The cause of the fire at Harry’s Supermarket at 290 Wahconah St. has been deemed “officially undetermined” but not suspicious by investigators, per the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed the status of the investigation after personnel from that office and the Pittsfield Police Department looked into the matter for more than a month. The origin of the blaze likely won’t be investigated again unless an insurance claim is filed, he said.
The July 11 structure fire at at the long-standing supermarket, a community staple for over 100 years, resulted in the store’s interior sustaining heavy smoke damage and windows and doors being boarded up. Firefighters broke the store’s windows in an effort to ventilate the blaze when it occurred, and also cut a hole in the roof for the same cause.
In the initial response to the fire, Chief Thomas Sammons said the blaze was believed to begin in the grocery store’s kitchen area. Wark said that investigators concluded the fire started inside the market in the area near an old cooler, but fell short of identifying the exact origin.
The store, owned by Sam and Ravikant “Ravi” Patel after a 2021 sale, is currently still shuttered.