Have you seen these billboards around town? Here's the story behind them and why 'everyone should carry Narcan,' advocates say

PITTSFIELD — In 2015, Christina Tremblay was getting treatment for substance use disorder at a methadone clinic in the city.

Her battle against addiction started years before when she was prescribed opiates after a surgery. On her daughter's ninth birthday, in 2015, she had a revelation that she needed to make a change, and days later she went to Spectrum Health Systems for methadone, medication used to treat substance use disorder.

One day Tremblay and her friend left the clinic to get breakfast. She left her friend in the car to pick up food, and when she came back, she found her friend unresponsive — she had used heroin earlier that day.

Tremblay dumped her friend's pursue out, praying she would find naloxone — a medication also known under its brand name, Narcan that can reverse an opioid overdose — and she found a dose. She used it and it saved her friend's life. Both Tremblay and her friend are now in recovery and doing well, and Tremblay has naloxone with her.

"I carry naloxone," a new ad with her photo on it reads. It's part of a new campaign encouraging people to carry the medication. A number of billboards recently went up in Pittsfield and more are planned for North Adams, too.

It's part of the HEALing Communities Study, a multistate project studying overdose prevention and substance use disorder treatment through the National Institutes of Health. In 2019, North Adams and Pittsfield were selected to be part of the the study. Coalitions in North Adams and Pittsfield are working on different strategies to prevent opioid overdose deaths.

One major focus is increasing naloxone access, and so the group decided to launch a "faces of naloxone" campaign, said Andy Ottoson, community coordinator for the study in Pittsfield and a senior public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. Coalitions in both cities are working on the campaign together.

"Our goal behind it is to normalize naloxone and try to make it as normal and as ubiquitous to have as a first aid kit or a fire extinguisher," he said.

Narcan can be the start to recovery, said Dr. Jennifer Michaels, the medical director at the Brien Center and HEAL Community Faculty for North Adams and Pittsfield.

"For some people, that's the beginning of the shift to reclaiming their lives," she said. "Anyone can recover but you have to keep them alive to recover."

On Elm Street, Brian Andrews, president of County Ambulance, and some of his employees are on a sign. "We Save Lives," it reads. "You Can Too. Carry Naloxone." In 2022, County Ambulance, based in Pittsfield, administered 129 doses of naloxone to 95 patients, according to Andrews.

Andrews has used naloxone while on the job — he became an EMT in 1981 and paramedic in 1993. He still remembers more than 25 years later, the first time he used Narcan to revive a patient. Now his job is mostly behind a desk, but outside of work, he's been carrying naloxone in his backpack for the past five or six years.

"I have immediate family members who have been in recovery for some years now. I have some close friends who have struggled," he said. "I'll admit in the beginning, I didn't recognize the value of making sure I had Narcan available."

He feels strongly about it now. “Everyone should carry Narcan and a tourniquet, if I had it may way,” he said. Soon, County Ambulance's office on Wahconah Street will be a site where anyone can pick up Narcan, he said.

Even if you don't think you're around people using drugs, it's still helpful to carry in case you come across someone who needs it, he said.

That was true for Tremblay. A few years ago, Tremblay was walking into Target in Lanesborough with her kids. She saw a young man sitting outside and slumped over. It was a warm summer day, so she thought he was resting. But when she passed him again, she realized he was not responsive. She ran to her car to get Narcan, and one dose woke him up she said. "I was so glad I had that Narcan in my car."

Where can you find naloxone? The Berkshire Overdose Addiction Prevention Collaborative has an interactive map on their website, https://boapc.org/naloxone/. As part of the HEALing Communities study, the coalitions are working to install boxes with naloxone in public places in Pittsfield and North Adams, said Emily Kirby, community coordinator North Adams HEALing communities Study. "We're in the process of kind of identifying places where we can put those throughout the each community."