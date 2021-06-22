BOSTON — A Pittsfield man who admitted to being a marijuana dealer and evading taxes has been sentenced in federal court to three years of supervised release.
Jacob Sweener, 31, was accused of conspiring with others to distribute marijuana from 2013 to January 2017, according to a statement released Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston.
On Jan. 10, 2017, federal agents seized 41 pounds of marijuana and more than $69,000 in cash during a raid at Sweener's home, the statement said. Sweener also filed false income tax returns for tax years 2014 and 2015 by substantially underreporting his income by more than $300,000 and failing to pay more than $90,000 that he owed in federal income taxes.
Sweener pleaded guilty on March 19 in U.S. District Court in Springfield to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of filing a false tax return.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced him Monday to three years of supervised release, with the first six months to be served in home confinement. Sweener also was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and restitution of $90,344.