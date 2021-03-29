There are many myths and misconceptions about colon cancer that run the gamut, from foolishly blind to the deadly risks of developing the disease to needlessly pessimistic that a colon cancer diagnosis is an automatic death sentence.
On the deadly side of the myth spectrum, an alarming number of people are under the mistaken belief that if they’re not experiencing any symptoms and have no family history, they’re not at risk and there’s no need to get screened. With misguided confidence, they say, “If there’s a tumor there, I’ll know it.”
The truth is, in more than 50 percent of colon cancer cases, patients experience no symptoms whatsoever — no pain, no rectal bleeding, no change in bowel movements or other signs something is wrong. There’s a reason for the absence of pain; there are no nerve endings inside the colon, so, there’s nothing there to express pain. Even if they are experiencing other symptoms, many people dismiss them, blaming a little blood as “hemorrhoids” or a temporary bout of bowel distress. No amount of rectal bleeding is normal and should always be checked.
Colon cancer can readily be prevented through colonoscopy screenings that seek and snip away polyps before they become cancerous. Colon cancer can be so easy to prevent through screening. But 33 percent of Americans over the age of 50 still choose never to undergo any type of screening. That stubborn refusal is one reasons why colon cancer remains the second-most common cause of cancer deaths in men and the third in women. More than 50,000 people die from colon cancer annually in the U.S., and between 50 and 60 percent of those deaths could be prevented through screening.
On the flip side of the myth spectrum is the mistaken notion that a colon cancer diagnosis means a patient is always destined to die or, at best, be seriously compromised, probably needing a colostomy bag to manage their waste.
The truth is, even if the cancer has developed and requires surgery to remove tumorous tissue, the vast majority of people who undergo the surgery end up cancer-free and lead fully active lifestyles. Ninety-five percent of those patients don’t need a colostomy.
Of course, the earlier the cancer is caught — ideally, before a tumor can penetrate the walls of the colon and get access to surrounding lymph nodes and travel to other organs — the better the prognosis. Even if there is involvement of the lymph nodes, additional treatments beyond surgery, such as chemotherapy, are highly successful in containing the disease.
The goal of the surgery is to remove the cancerous tumor and preserve the healthy tissue at either side of it. With the tumor removed, the surgeon reattaches the two healthy sections, often minimally invasively. In cases where surgery is happening in close proximity to the rectum (a minority of all colorectal cases), sphincter muscles and anus, it may be necessary to do a temporary ostomy, but once the area of surgery heals, the ostomy can be reversed in many cases. A small percentage of patients do need a permanent ostomy.
The lesson here is that despite some of the grim assumptions about colon cancer surgery, it far more often than not is a highly successful procedure that saves and returns patients to fully normal lives.
Whether it’s ignoring the very real risks of colon cancer or needlessly dreading the prospect of colon cancer surgery, it’s time to forget the myths and know the truths. Get screened! Talk to your doctor if you are having bleeding; make sure you really know where it’s coming from. Don’t mistakenly blame “hemorrhoids” for bleeding. That could be the deadliest mistake.