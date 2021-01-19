If you’re feeling overwhelmed or just on autopilot as the long winter drags on, you’re not alone.
The good news is that regenerating your health doesn’t have to take hours a day. Quick and easy changes can have a huge impact on your immediate health and well-being.
Here are some simple 60-second strategies to put some basic mind and body health back into your life, all of them easy enough to incorporate into your daily routine.
• Breathe through your nose, not your mouth for a minute. A short and simple, yoga-based nostril breathing exercise called pranayama can clear the physical and emotional obstacles in your body and release the flow of life energy. Take a steady breath through both nostrils. Inhale until you reach your lung capacity; Hold your breath for a second, then constrict some of the breath at the back of your throat, as if you were about to whisper a secret, and exhale slowly through both nostrils.
• Do 20 jumping jacks or 10 pushups. These basic exercises will get your heart pumping and your blood circulating throughout your body, bringing oxygen to your mind, muscles and organs; pushups also build functional strength. As part of your daily routine — while the coffee is brewing or the kettle is boiling, before you jump in the shower while the water is warming up — try these one-minute workouts.
• Listen to a favorite song. It’s a musical way to perk up your day, get the happy hormones hopping and release some endorphins for an energy boost. Have the song or compilation of personal favorites ready to play, perhaps bookmarked on your go-to app.
• Look at favorite pictures/scene. Familiar images evoking warm, fond memories actually stimulate oxytocin, the so-called “love hormone,” which has been shown to lower stress and anxiety. Create a page with favorite scenes from your travels, special experiences, family gatherings and lovable pets — images of anyone or anything that brings happiness to your heart.
• Give yourself compassion. It’s surprising how little love, credit and respect we often reserve for ourselves. We may be quick to judge or even or even criticize our own appearance or ways of doing things, but slow to acknowledge what we love about ourselves. Give yourself an instant boost of self-confidence. Just take a minute each day to think about what you like about yourself — your eyes, your strong legs and your giving nature or whatever else brings your pride and self-worth.
• Savor the flavor. Mindful eating can lead to positive eating experiences, whether it’s meals or snacks. It can reduce anxiety, lower your blood pressure and help with your weight management. Take a pause before eating to pay attention to your food, using all your senses, moment by moment, without judgement.
• Wait 60 seconds before checking looking at your cellphone or other device in the morning. For many of us, the first thing we do when we wake up in the morning is a bleary-eyed check of our cellphone for messages or postings. Try being more present and self-aware when you wake up. Instead of reaching for the cell, take a minute to be aware of yourself, your body and your thoughts. It’s a less anxious start to the day.
Challenge yourself to try any of these strategies for 60 seconds a day. Then see if you feel that you can extend the time to two minutes and so on until you reach 10 minutes for five days a week. Feel free to make-up your own 60 second reboot, and share with a friend, family member or colleague.