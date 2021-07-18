Sunday night's deluge of rain prompted reports of road flooding throughout the Berkshires, and the city of Pittsfield sent out a robocall around 9 p.m. advising of several street closures due to the rain.
The city said emergency response crews were closing off North Street between burke Avenue, Wahconah Street and New Road Street; Dan Casey Memorial Drive; and Hubbard Avenue at the railroad underpass.
City officials urged all drivers to avoid driving Sunday night, and to seek alternate routes.
In the Lee and Tyringham area, Andrew Dremak sent in photos showing flash flooding on his street.
In flash flood conditions, the National Weather Service reminds drivers to avoid roads that are already flooded, and to be especially cautious when driving at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers. Their motto: Turn around, don't drown.