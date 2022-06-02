'Our door is always open.' Freeman Center exists to help abuse victims escape dangerous households

Domestic violence is a dangerous, complicated, difficult and far too common problem, and can repeat itself in cycles.
It is so complicated, experts say, that it often takes a person who realizes they are being victimized seven or more attempts to leave the abuser — and rebuild their lives.
Jennifer Goewey, director of programs at the Elizabeth Freeman Center, says domestic violence in a relationship can show up slowly, because it’s often hard to tell if a new partner has abusive tendencies. And once it becomes clear, there are many barriers that can keep someone from seeking help or leaving the relationship.
“There aren’t typically any signs or red flags right away,” Goewey said of relationships that result in violence. “Most people won’t get into a relationship knowing that someone is an abuser.”
A Cheshire woman, 38-year-old Jillian Rosado, was found stabbed to death in a North Adams apartment Sunday. Her husband, Luis Rosado, the suspect in the case, was arrested Thursday morning. The victim had sought a protective order in March, but didn't complete the process. The two were married in January.
Goewey said abuse can also be psychological or emotional and can involve sexual assault, which makes it much harder on survivors of domestic abuse.
Once someone is in the relationship with an abuser, it can be extremely difficult to get out for many reasons.
Barriers to exiting an abusive relationship include the need for a stable home life and a lack of money to secure shelter elsewhere. The bond with an abuser can be strong. People facing abuse may fear further violence if their desire to leave becomes known.
And if there are children in the picture, many feel a desire to keep a family intact.
“Once you’re in it, it can be very difficult to end it,” Goewey said. “Trying to leave is usually the most dangerous time. And if they don’t have any assistance in getting out safely, we have these tragic outcomes.”
Common patterns
A fairly common cycle of abuse is one in which the abuser, in trying to maintain power and control in the relationship, will feel a building tension and resort to violence. Once that tension has been relieved, the abuser may feel remorse and seek forgiveness to reconnect with the survivor. If the survivor leaves the abuser, the abuser may attempt to repair the relationship, and the survivor may return.
Then the cycle could repeat itself.
Then there is the issue of children in the household. Goewey said they are considered victims, even if not victims of physical abuse, because the psychological and emotional harm to them can be severe. Having kids in the house can complicate the process of leaving the abuser.
The Freeman Center provides emotional and financial support needed for someone to get out of an abusive relationship, with their children — safely.
But first, the survivor has to recognize they are in an abusive relationship.
“Part of our work is making sure people understand what it means to be in an abusive household,” Goewey said.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington addressed the issue while announcing the arrest of Luis Rosado for allegedly stabbing his wife, Jillian Rosado, to death.
"If somebody is in a situation where they are unsafe and need help, they certainly can call their local police department, or they can contact the District Attorney's office," Harrington said at a press conference Thursday.
"We have victim witness advocates here that do safety planning with victims of domestic violence. We want to make sure that people from all parts of our community feel like it's safe," she said. "I also encourage people to contact the Elizabeth Freeman Center [which] does really great work with victims of domestic violence."
No gender or sexual preference is immune from domestic abuse. The Freeman Center will help anyone, no matter who they are, Goewey said.
According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence:
- More than one in four women have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
- Nearly eight million women are raped, physically assaulted, and/or stalked by a current or former intimate partner in the U.S. each year.
- One in five women and one in 38 men have experienced rape in her or his lifetime.
- Nationwide, an average of three women are killed by a current or former intimate partner every day.
- Survivors of color and immigrant survivors face increased barriers to safety and services. A 2019 survey found that three out of four advocates reported that immigrant survivors fear accessing legal services related to their abuser.
The Freeman Center operates several shelters in Berkshire County for abuse survivors and their children.
“Our door is always open,” Goewey said. “Even if they’ve gone back, we’re still here for them.”
Staff reporter Amanda Burke contributed to this story.