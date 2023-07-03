The Massachusetts RMV is now accepting driver's license applications from undocumented immigrants

PITTSFIELD — As undocumented immigrants seeking driver's licenses made their way to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles on Monday, there were friendly faces to greet them and guide them along in the process.
Monday marked the first day that undocumented immigrants were able to begin the process to get a driver's license, following a vote last November to uphold the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law that removed the requirement for residents to provide proof of lawful presence to obtain a standard license.
Fernando Leon was among the helpers, contracted on behalf of the state, at the Pittsfield RMV, located at 333 East St., answering questions and giving people information about what documents they need and how to make an appointment to begin the process.
Those applying need a passport or consular identification card, in addition to one of the following: a valid driver's license from a foreign country or a U.S. state or territory, a birth certificate, a foreign national identification card, or a marriage certificate or divorce decree from a U.S. state or territory. Applicants must also prove their residency in Massachusetts, and may do so with bills, leases, mortgages, insurance and school-issued documents among others.
The documentation is still only one part of the process, as those applying still need to register for an appointment at the RMV, take a learner's permit exam and pass a road test in order to receive their license. Leon said that the primary goal of the assistants was to guide applicants through the first steps of the process.
This was in addition to informational sessions that have been leading up to the day, Leon said, but the on-site support is meant to answer questions that people still have as they arrive.
Leon and the group were at the RMV from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They plan to be there the same hours for the rest of this week, with the exception of Tuesday for the holiday.
Leon estimated that somewhere between 30 and 40 people had been helped as of noon Monday, and said that people had come from as far as Framingham for assistance.
Clemente Sajquiy, an assistant at the RMV and a community activist, said that he was encouraged by the fact that the state seemed to be listening to the concerns voiced by immigrant advocacy groups and providing the extra assistance. In contrast to years previous, the state offered the help without activists needing to ask first, he said.
"It was a step ahead of us," Sajquiy said. "It's a big change from what we used to see."
Sajquiy has been working on the driver's license access issue for four years, and said he feels this is a good step forward for undocumented residents to be able to travel more safely in the Commonwealth.
"I think it's hope, you know," Sajquiy said. "That we can live a more comfortable life."