As rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred eased by midday Thursday, sparing western New England from severe impacts, forecasters were keeping a wary eye on a potential hurricane that could affect the Berkshires and the rest of the Northeast by Sunday.

Fred dropped only an inch of rain at the National Weather Service’s observation station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport by noon Thursday, as the system high-tailed it out of the region, prompting cancellation of flash flood advisories for eastern New York and southern Vermont.

But, Tropical Storm Henri, lurking in the western Atlantic Ocean, about 900 miles south of Nantucket, was gaining strength and could become a hurricane Friday, according to advisories from the National Hurricane Center.

The forecast track indicates Henri will remain well offshore through Friday, but is expected to graze southern New England on Sunday and Monday. Coastal areas, including the Cape and the Islands, could see Category 1 hurricane-force winds near 90 mph, buckets of rain and storm surges washing ashore.

In the Berkshires, top winds could reach 20 to 30 mph by late Saturday night and Sunday, according to preliminary estimates.

The center of Henri (pronounced ahn-REE), probably downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to be over Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning before moving further offshore, toward Nova Scotia.

But, first, "Henri will continue to make a clockwise circle around Bermuda through the end of this week but also gradually pull farther away as it does so," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller predicted.

Over the weekend, the storm will break out of its loop, taking off on an accelerating track to the north and northeast, potentially strengthening over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream as it moves closer to the East Coast, swiping the New Jersey shore and Long Island, N.Y., before heading toward Nantucket.

Beachgoers and other vacationers were advised to beware of heavy surf and rip currents, which have killed more people year by year since 2010 than lightning strikes and impacts from extreme cold combined, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Travelers planning weekend jaunts to New England coastal destinations are urged to keep an eye on the forecast as it is adjusted to reflect Henri’s most likely track.