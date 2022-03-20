Herberg students are champs of the Berkshire Robotics Challenge, but everyone's an innovator

PITTSFIELD — Six teams of youngsters battled it out at Saturday the during the 21st Berkshire Robotics Challenge, with Herberg Middle School, the smallest team by numbers, taking home the top prize.

The competition returned to the county after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. A total of 49 children from Berkshire County middle schools and their parents participated in the competition held this year for the first time at the Berkshire Innovation Center.

The students spent months building and programming self-guided, tabletop robots to navigate a predetermined course and complete a series of tasks in a set amount of time over four rounds.

The theme of this year's competition was Cargo Connect, and children cheered as their robots tackled a series of supply-chain related obstacles.

And the winners are ... Champion: Herberg Middle School, The Husky 4 First runner-up: St. Mary's School, The Raging Riots Sportsmanship Award: St. Agnes School, the St. Agnes Angels Team Spirit Award: Conte Community School, the Conte Mechanics Most Innovative Design: Herberg Middle School, The Husky 4 Best Programming: Berkshire Arts & Technology (BART) Charter Public School, the BART-Botics Best Research Project: Lee Elementary School, the Lee RoboWildcats Comeback Kids (greatest point increase between rounds): Lee Elementary School, the Lee RoboWildcats

"There's a lot of energy in the room," said Doug Crane, a member of the event planning committee who founded the competition in 1997. "It becomes almost like a big sporting event kind of feel, but yet, it's all about engineering."

There is a second component to the competition: Teams completed a research project on a topic of their choosing related to this year's theme.

In an upstairs conference room, middle school students Bernadette Starczewski, Natalie Hall and her twin, Isabella, presented their project on behalf of their team, The Raging Riots from St. Mary's School.

The girls pitched a concept for a farm that could float and would be able to travel American waterways, and improving the food supply chain.

"I never would have thought about moving the farm to the market," said Crane, a project competition judge.

Working as a team to develop their concept was difficult at first, the students said, but they were able to lean on their peers for help solving problems that arose as they developed their vision.

"We definitely learned how to manage the team well — how to manage big projects," Starczewski said.

"We all had different parts in this," Natalie Hall added. "And we needed to work together to create our big idea."

Each team of students is led by coaches, and one of the coaches for The Raging Riots, math teacher Christine Barry, said it's been rewarding to watch the students learn and grow, all while enjoying themselves.

"It's been fascinating for me to actually watch the kids work together, bounce ideas off one another, and have an incredible amount of fun to the point where I'm like, 'Are they actually getting anything done?' And they've gotten things done," Barry said.

Major underwriting support came from the Berkshire Innovation Center, General Dynamics, and the Feigenbaum Foundation. The Berkshire Robotics Challenge is based on the FIRST Lego League competition, which encourages kids to think like scientists and engineers.

Lenny Light, vice president of Lenco Armored Vehicles, delivered a keynote address, and told the students they are the inventors and technologists of tomorrow.

"The brains that are in this room, the minds that are in this room, you will be our innovators, just like your coaches and your teachers and your parents are the innovators that have gotten us here," Light said.

The winners were announced at 1 p.m. in the main competition room, where students packed the wings, cheering for their peers as teams walked up to claim 3D-printed and Lego-figurine shaped trophies.

The four students who comprised the team from Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield — Ashton Brennan, 12, Ezekiel Maison, 11, Aastha Rai, 11, Qing Song, 15 — were announced as challenge champions.

"I kind of bonded with everybody after this experience," Maison said.

Their coaches were retired teachers Wendy Stebbins and Ellen Lantz.

Song was the only one with programming experience prior to training for the competition, Stebbins said, and with her guidance, the small team of students rose to the task thanks to excellent communication and teamwork.

"They worked well together," Stebbins said.