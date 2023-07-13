Herberg Middle Schoolers meet with professionals to learn about careers

PITTSFIELD — After hearing from a dozen professionals across the city on Thursday morning, Anima Dyapong, a 13-year-old preparing to enter eighth grade, said she wants to be a journalist when she grows up.
She's on the right track so far: Her questions got everyone talking.
"What's your favorite part of the job and what's your least favorite part of the job?" she asked everyone.
Students got to hear from a registered nurse, cook, salon owner, computer repair specialist and social worker, among others, in a question and answer session.
The visitors were there as part of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program at Herberg, a free program that gives students at that school, Reid Middle School, Conte Community School and Morningside Community School a chance to participate in extracurricular activities, including a summer program.
The summer program always has a theme, per organizer Mallory D'Aniello, also a sixth grade English language arts teacher. This year's focus: real life skills and career exploration.
Alicia Powers, owner and creative director of Four One Three Salon, was the first to answer. She said her favorite part of the job is "making someone look and feel beautiful every single day." Her least favorite is when she can't help a client achieve their vision for their hair.
"We can have a client come in going through the craziest thing in their life and we can turn that around in an hour and half appointment," Powers said.
For Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby, his favorite part of the job included the freedom to move around.
"My favorite part of the job is my office is not contained in the building and it's on four wheels," Derby said. "I get to roll down my windows, listen to music and observe people, observe their behaviors and see if they need help."
The challenging part of Derby's job, he said, was trying to help community members struggling with addiction or as he described it, "not being able to connect with an individual that you know needs help really, really bad."
Pam Coons, a cook at Williams College, said that her job is rewarding because of what she gets to provide for people, but the working conditions can be stressful.
"Seeing the joy that food brings to people helps the day go by, you know?" said Coons.
Kayla Civello, a personal trainer who focuses on women's fitness, said that her favorite part of the job was helping people find themselves in the gym.
"I get to help someone step into their true potential," Civello said. "Once I see somebody do that, it's almost addicting for me to allow people to see what they're capable of."
Civello's least favorite part of the job: she works up at 3:30 a.m. every day for morning workouts.
For some, the job might involve people coming in mad about something they don't have any control over. Scott Kirchner, president and director of operations of Mad Macs, a computer and device repair shop in Pittsfield, said that's often the case in his line of work — but helping them resolve the problem is his favorite part of it.
"In many cases, I think my favorite thing is when they have years and years of photographs and memories and we can save that," Kirchner said.
For others, the job might involve telling someone some bad news or making some tough decisions.
"I love being able to help patients, make them feel better and interact with them," said Joelle Walker, clinical coordinator for radiology at Berkshire Medical Center. "The sad part about my job is when a doctor orders an X-ray or a CAT scan, I'm actually the first person that will know if there's something bad going on in the body."
The professionals fielded other questions throughout the morning about what training they needed to do their current job, what experiences led them to wanting to do it, and how they work with their respective teams to achieve goals.
Dyapong said that the most interesting part of the talk with the professionals was how many of them had jobs that were focused on finding people in bad situations and helping them.
Daniel Tyer, an incoming seventh grader, said he hopes to do work that helps people, too. He's currently deciding between a job focusing on mental health or becoming a teacher, both of which are things where he can teach people skills.
Tyer said that he enjoyed hearing from the guest professionals, especially because they were so varied.
"I liked how many people were gathered together that wouldn't have been together otherwise," Tyer said. "Like different parts of the community."