Here are some loving tributes to local moms shared by Berkshire Eagle readers in time for Mother's Day

In celebration of Mother's Day, we asked readers to share why they think their mom is the best and some of their favorite memories.
The Berkshire Eagle wishes all mothers and mother figures a Happy Mother's Day.
The following excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.
Of Pat Tucker ...
Pat Tucker is a woman who's life is a beautiful story of giving, and of family building.
When she and my father discovered that having children more traditionally was not an option, it started her on a path quite unlike any other. After adopting her oldest son through a familial connection, she and my father made the choice to become foster parents.
Over three decades, they have had well over 100 children in their care, ranging from failure to thrive infants to teenage mothers, and seemingly everything in between.
Over that time she became the adoptive mother of seven more children — all of whom would never have known the stability of family without her.
As a career, she spent over two decades as a labor and delivery nurse at Berkshire Medical Center, helping new families come together each and every day.
When she retired from that role, she moved into the role of caretaker, helping guide her mother-in-law, Laura Tucker, through old age. Laura passed away this past summer at the age of 96.
Thanks to the huge family she has built, Pat has served as a grandmother to many (some of whom are themselves adopted), and to several generations of foster parents just starting their experience.
Somewhere in between all of this, Pat has still found time to develop hobbies — when not caring for a child in some way, she can be found in her gardens and caring for her beautiful yard, or working on refinishing antique furniture.
— Matthew Tucker, Northern Berkshire County
Of Jane (Bruce) Bresnahan ...
Family is everything to her.
Her quick wit, and sense of humor is only seconded to her love for her family and friends. She is a wonderful mother, aunt and grammy, and I’m proud to be her son.
— Liam Bresnahan, Owings, Md.
Of Althea Lundberg ...
My mom died in January 2021. So this is my third Mother's Day without her. I've never been big on these Hallmark card holidays. But just the same today I miss her.
There are lots of stories in my family. Most of them are of questionable provenance, more likely to be in the category of alibis if not outright lies.
One of the stories was about the dishes we grew up with. My mom got married in January 1945, in the last year of World War II. Rationing was in effect. Her wedding dress, hand sewn, was not silk because silk was needed for parachutes.
Fancy china, we were told, was not available either. Legend was that my mom's dad bought the dishes at a restaurant supply house for her when she got married. These dishes were the heavy thick blue dishes that you would usually find at a diner. The dinner plates would qualify as a weapon in the right hands. They were plain and utilitarian and pretty much indestructible.
My mom was not the world's greatest cook. In her defense, there is no evidence that she ever poisoned any of us. But Julia Child was certainly not looking in her rear-view mirror worrying about my mom catching up to her.
One of the things she was really good at was making chocolate pudding. Not the from the box Jell-O stuff. The kind of chocolate pudding that gets cooked in a double boiler on the stovetop and requires near constant stirring and attention.
When I was still little enough to not be in school, I had a little kid's size table and chair next to the stove. While to location next to the stove might not seem like the safest place to stash a kid, it did allow my mom to keep an eye on me. I was, as most of my friends will testify, an escape artist and somewhat prone to getting into trouble. So I got a front row seat to the pudding production process.
When the pudding was done cooking, Mom would put it in the glass sherbet dishes that only came out of the cabinet on pudding days. Somehow, by the miracle of mom economics, there would always be just a small amount of pudding leftover. Just enough pudding to go into a blue china coffee cup and get served to a kid sitting at her table next to the stove.
Today I have my mom's blue china. I use it every day.
Thanks, Mom. Miss you.
— Tess Lundberg, Becket
Of Karen Hume ...
My Mom is the strongest person I know. She cared for my Dad while he fought cancer in 2017-18, kept our family together when he passed and then kicked cancer's butt herself from 2020-22. She's done all of this with humility and grace.
— Elizabeth Mottor, Hinsdale
Of Marie Manella Flynn ...
My mom passed away in November of last year. She was an incredibly smart and stunningly beautiful woman who valued family above everything else in the world. She loved her friends, loved her garden, loved to travel, loved to dance, and really loved the Boston Red Sox.
She was known as Miss Marie, the queen of the children's library where she worked for many years in Manchester, Conn. She was adored by her three children, five grandchildren and her husband of 57 years.
We miss her every day. And we especially will miss her this Mother's Day.
— Jennifer Flynn Bernard, North Adams