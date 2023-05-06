Here's a rundown of this week's annual town meetings and elections

ALFORD
Town meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Firehouse, 86 North Egremont Road
Town election: May 16, noon to 6 p.m. Alford Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road. Three candidates — incumbent Peter Schoeffer, Carl Stewart and Steven Cobbare — are vying for two three-year terms on the Finance Committee. There are no other contested races.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town’s proposed operating budget is $1.7 million, a 7 percent increase over current spending. Voters also will consider …
• $476,808 for the town’s share of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s operating/transportation budget, capital and bond costs, an increase of 6.1 percent
• $459,000 to pay for expenses for the Alford Link Enterprise Fund, the town’s broadband network, an increase of 8 percent
• $150,000 to pay for costs to Alford’s highways
• $97,787 to pay for the salaries of 18 town officers, an increase of 5 percent
• A $20,000 appropriation from the free cash account to pay for survey and design services for Americans with Disability Act accessibility at town buildings
BECKET
Town Meeting: May 13, 7 p.m. at Becket Washington School, 12 Maple St.
Town elections: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at Town Hall. Robert Ronzio and Jeff Piemont are vying to fill a three-year term on the Select Board, and incumbent Planning Board member Ann Krawet is facing a challenge from Michael Lavery and Diana Mott for a five-year seat.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Residents will vote on a $7.4 million budget, representing a 6.2 percent increase or $433,030 more than the current year’s $6.9 million operating budget and also consider …
• $350,000 for a dump truck for the Highway Department
• $530,174 for salaries and expenses of ambulance service
• $76,059 for the Community Preservation Committee for expenses, historical resources, open space and undesignated reserves
• A $20,000 transfer to restore and replace the cupola on Town Hall
• A $25,000 transfer to assist in an affordable housing project at 50 Dawn Drive
• An $8,700 transfer for a trail extension and to build a bridge at Esau’s Heel walking path at Jacob’s Well
• Establishment of a 6 percent excise tax on short-term rentals
DALTON
Town Election: Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Community Recreation Association, 400 Main St. There are no contested elections, and there are no candidates on the ballot for open seats on the board of library trustees and the Finance Committee.
HINSDALE
Town meeting: Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Kittredge Elementary School, 80 Maple St.
Town election: May 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hinsdale Town Hall, 39 South St. There are no contested elections.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town’s proposed operating budget is $2,661,053, an increase of 6 percent over last year. Voters also will consider …
• $3.2 million for spending to pay for its share of the Central Berkshire Regional School District budget and cover transportation to schools, an increase of 5 percent from last year
• $77,000 to add a CCTV inspection of the town’s sewer system, and $6,391 to pay for an upgraded handheld water meter reading device
• $48,010 for a winter road maintenance fund
• $60,000 for a new police cruiser
• $155,000 for a new Department of Public Works truck
• $57,049 for a lease payment on a new pumper-tanker for the town’s fire department, and $166,346 to pay for its purchase.
LEE
Town meeting: Thursday, 7 p.m., Lee High/Middle School, 300 Greylock St.
Town election: Monday, May 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Crossway Village Gym, 21 Crossway St. Incumbent Select Board member Sean Regnier is facing a challenge from Anne Langlais. All other open seats are unopposed, and there are no candidates on the ballot for a vacant five-year term on the Housing Authority.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town will be seeking voter support for a total operating budget of $24.8 million, including the school budget of $10.6 million. The total reflects an increase of 0.3 percent, or $268,368. The budget includes $2.6 million for public safety which reflects an increase of $123,589. Voters also will consider …
• A 50 percent increase in the Highway Construction and Maintenance includes $200,000 for additional road paving
• Accept the donation of Laurel Lake Dam and 1.13 acre oarcek, the water piping and the hydro electric generator, to provide improved access for residents
• Adopting legislation that will allow the town to competitively bid electric supply rates for Lee residents. Residents would retain the option to continue with Eversouce’s current supply charges or lock into a more competitive rate through the town.
MONTEREY
Town meeting: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Monterey Firehouse
Toww election: Noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall. In the lone contested race, incumbent Zoning Board of Appeals member Scott Jordan Jenssen is facing a challenge from Laura Mensi, for a five-year term.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to setting a $5.08 million town budget, voters will consider …
• Adoption of a local option room occupancy excise tax at 6 percent
• Adoption of a 3 percent local option community impact fee for short-term rental units
• An amendment to the town’s zoning bylaws that would change camp or recreational facility, season or year-round from permitted as of right to special permit by board of appeals
• Adoption of a noise bylaw which includes a verbal or written warning for the first offense and a fine of $100 of a second offense within a year and a fine of $300 for a third offense
• Creation of a department of municipal inspections
• Acquisition of land near Curtis Road as a public way
TYRINGHAM
Town meeting: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Tyringham Town Hall, 116 Main Road
Town election: May 15, noon – 7 p.m., Tyringham Town Hall, 116 Main Road. There are no contested races.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town will be seeking voter support for a total operating budget of $1,852,584, which includes the school budget. The total reflects an increase of $58,018 from the current year budget of 1,794,566.
• The budget includes $175,750 for roads and bridges
• Voters will be asked to allow moving $265,000 from free cash to the operating budget to lower the tax rate needed. Because of capital growth in town, and the free cash infusion, the tax rate should remain steady
• Article 4 asks voters to allow spending $32,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters
• An additional $100,000 is sought for further road improvements
WASHINGTON
Town meeting: Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Washington Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road
Town election: Noon to 4 p.m. May 20. There are no contested races, and no one is on the ballot for a three-year seat on the Finance Committee.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Residents will vote on total appropriations of $2.37 million, representing a $145,779 increase over the current year’s total appropriations of $2.2 million. Of that, the town’s operating budget would be $2.26 million, a 6.6 percent increase over the present year’s $2.12 million budget. Voters also are being asked to consider ...
• Two separate bylaws creating accessory dwelling units and regulatng short-term rentals
• A $400,000 appropriation to purchase a heavy-duty plow truck with wing and sander
• $50,044 for shared services and benefits for a shared town administrator with the town of Middlefield
• $20,000 for cemetery development
• $3,570 to refurbish stained glass windows at Saint Andrews Chapel and appropriate $10,000 to pursue an easement to the chapel
• $4,500 to repair the Old Town Hall and Saint Andrews Chapel
• $8,020 to make repairs to the Town Hall
WILLIAMSTOWN
Town meeting: May 16, 6 p.m., Mount Greylock Regional School, 1781 Cold Spring Road
Town election: Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Williamstown Elementary School Gymnasium, 115 Church St. Four candidates are running for two positions on the Select Board: Incumbent Andy Hogeland, Stephanie Boyd, Paul Harsch and Andrea Bryant, who temporarily dropped out but is now back in the race. Races for Planning Board and board of library trustees are uncontested.
WINDSOR
Town elections: Monday, noon to 7 p.m., Windsor Town Hall. There are no contested races.