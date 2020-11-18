PITTSFIELD — The ski season will go on this winter, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be several changes at Bousquet Mountain that guests will notice.
Reservations will be required for all nonseason pass holders, according to a news release, and the lodge mainly will be used by employees and for operational staging. The ski area said it plans to add outdoor features such as fire pits and seating areas.
Food and beverage service will be offered outside via hot-beverage huts, a walk-up bar and the pavilion area.
Skiers and riders also can expect capacity restrictions on the mountain and chairlifts, along with social distancing rules and mandatory face coverings.
“Our primary focus will be on the wellbeing of our employees, season pass holders, and the local community," Kevin McMillan, general manager of Bousquet Mountain, said in the release. "Season pass holders have made a commitment to us, so we in turn have made a commitment to them.
"Unlike day ticket holders who require reservations, season pass holders need not worry about reservations or capacity concerns. We are focused on creating memorable outdoor moments for all of our guests.”
Several capital upgrades also are ongoing at the mountain. Crews are installing a new chairlift, as well as magic carpets for the beginner area and tubing hill. Other improvements include new snow-making guns and significant electrical upgrades to the mountain.
